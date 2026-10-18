Madhya Pradesh: 12 killed, 39 injured as truck rams into devotees near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior

12 dead, 39 injured after out-of-control paddy-laden truck crashes into devotees near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, breaks police checkpoint, probe on.

At least 12 people have died and several others have been injured after an out-of-control truck crashed into devotees gathered near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior late Saturday night, breaking through a police checkpoint and damaging the temple's gate and outer wall.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh, the incident occurred at around 1:30 AM when a paddy-laden truck travelling from the Chhinor direction lost control on a steep slope where heavy vehicles are restricted.

Truck breaks barricade, crashes into temple wall

The truck reportedly broke through police barricades before running over pilgrims on the road and crashing into the temple's outer wall and gate.

"This is a tragic incident where pilgrims were travelling to Sheetla Mata Temple in large numbers. The road coming from the Chhinor side has a steep slope where heavy traffic is restricted. Around 1.30 AM, a truck loaded with paddy was stopped there. It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control," Singh said.

"Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, and their treatment is ongoing," he added.

39 taken to hospital, probe launched

The SSP said 39 people had been taken to hospital following the incident, of whom 12 died. At least five to six patients were critically injured, while others sustained minor injuries.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said ambulances were dispatched immediately after receiving information. She said authorities have launched an investigation into how the truck managed to pass through the barricades and police checkpoint established during Navratri.

"A stopper and a police checkpoint were present on that road during Navratri, so how the vehicle managed to get inside is a matter of investigation. We have also sent an RTO team to inspect the truck mechanically," she said.

An eyewitness said the truck was overloaded and ran over shops and people, killing several on the spot.