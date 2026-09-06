Madhya Pradesh: 12 dead, several fall ill after drinking poisonous liquor in Sagar district; CM orders probe

At least 12 people died and more than 10 others fell ill after allegedly drinking poisonous liquor in Madhya Pradesh Sagar district prompting authorities to launch investigation begin medical screening in affected villages and seal liquor shops as precautionary measure.

At least 12 people died and more than 10 others fell ill after allegedly drinking poisonous liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, prompting authorities to launch an investigation, begin medical screening in affected villages and seal liquor shops as a precautionary measure.

The preliminary post-mortem reports are yet to be received, and officials said the exact cause of death would be known only after the investigation and medical examination reports are available.

Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including the type and source of liquor allegedly consumed by the victims. Officials said the complete picture would emerge only after post-mortem and forensic reports are received.

CM Mohan Yadav orders inquiry, says govt won't tolerate

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered an inquiry into the toxic liquor deaths in Sagar and said the government would take the strictest possible action against those responsible.

He said ministers and officials had been directed to visit the affected area immediately, asserting that his government would not tolerate such incidents.

"I have instructed the concerned minister and officials to visit the site immediately; we will take the strictest possible action and conduct an inquiry. Our government will absolutely not tolerate such incidents," Yadav told reporters.

Questions raised over alleged sale of fake liquor 'Bombay Whisky'

The deaths have also brought renewed scrutiny on the alleged sale of illegal and counterfeit liquor in the district.

According to local reports, a liquor contractor had recently complained to the excise department about the sale of a suspected fake liquor brand marketed as "Bombay Whisky." It is alleged that no effective action was taken despite the complaint.

Around four days ago, licensed liquor contractors had also reportedly raised concerns over the sale of illegal and fake liquor during a meeting with excise officials. Following the deaths, questions are now being raised about the effectiveness of monitoring and enforcement by the excise department.

Doctors report cyanosis, muscle rigidity; methyl alcohol suspected

Doctors treating the affected persons have reported symptoms including cyanosis, a bluish discolouration of the body, and muscle rigidity.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Devesh Pateria said the symptoms seen in patients could indicate methyl alcohol poisoning, though this has not been confirmed yet, adding that more deaths cannot be ruled out as several people remain under treatment.

"9-10 people have died so far. Our teams of doctors and nurses are working continuously in the three affected villages, conducting door-to-door checks and identifying patients. The symptoms could indicate methyl alcohol poisoning, but this has not yet been confirmed," he said.

Authorities have also launched health screening drives in villages around the affected area to identify anyone who may have consumed the suspected liquor.

"Our team of doctors and the SDM team are also present in the surrounding areas, including the two identified villages of Naura and Ghugru, for screening. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has consumed any type of liquor in the last 24 to 48 hours should get screened by a doctor," an official said.

Six liquor shops sealed as precaution

As a precautionary measure, six liquor shops in the area have been sealed and officials have been directed to collect samples of the suspected liquor for testing.

Meanwhile, police and administrative teams continue to investigate where the liquor came from, who supplied it and whether the deaths were caused by poisonous liquor or any other factor.