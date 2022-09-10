Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: 11-year-old boy tied to tree, beaten by priest at Jain temple in Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: A purported video showing the boy tied to a tree crying and asking to be freed surfaced on social media on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Screengarb from a video of the incident.

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by the priest of a Jain temple in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar after the child took almonds kept as offering, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father, a case has been registered against Rakesh Jain, a priest at Jain Siddaytan Mandir in Kareela, Motinagar police station in-charge Satish Singh said.

A purported video showing the boy tied to a tree crying and asking to be freed surfaced on social media on Saturday.

According to the complainant, the boy was accused of stealing almonds when he was standing near the temple's gate on Thursday. He alleged that the priest with the help of another man tied the child to the tree and beat him up.

A case has been registered against the accused priest under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

