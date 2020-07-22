Madhya Pradesh: 10-day complete lockdown in Bhopal from 8 pm on July 24

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in Bhopal, the state government on Wednesday announced a 10-day complete lockdown in the capital to check the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on July 24.

"In view of the COVID-19 situation and keeping the well-being of citizens in mind, we have decided to impose lockdown for 10 days from 8 pm on July 24," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"During this period, the supply of essential commodities including fruits and vegetables, medicines, milk will continue uninterrupted. I request you to follow all the rules, take care," he said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had announced the lockdown in Bhopal.

A three-day lockdown is already in place in certain pockets of the city due to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases during the past fortnight.

Bhopal has recorded 4,669 COVID-19 cases so far, including nearly 144 deaths.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 747 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count to 24,842 in the state. With 14 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 770.

The state now has 7,236 active cases.