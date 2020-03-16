Madhya Padesh political drama: Floor test unlikely today as CM seeks release of 'captive' MLAs

The floor test to prove majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday as directed by the state governor Lalji Tandon is unlikely to happen as the 'motion of confidence' found no place in the List of Business (LoB) issued by the Assembly Secretariat for Monday (March 16).

On Saturday, the Governor had asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a floor test on Monday.

The LoB only mentions about Governor's customary address and the motion of thanks on Monday, that marks the first day of the budget session.

Speaker NP Prajabati has also kept everyone guessing about the floor test and reamined non-committal on it, saying "you will come to know about it tomorrow (Monday)."

On the other hand, Nath on Sunday questioned the point of conducting a floor test when MLAs are held 'captive' by the BJP. "I have told Governor that I am ready for the floor test and the MLAs who have been held captive should be released. I will speak to the Speaker about floor test," he said.

Responding to the accusation, former CM and BJP leader said that the Congress government has lost the moajority and the chief minister is running away from the trust vote.

"Madhya Pradesh govt has lost its majority, that is why they are running away from it, we will ask govt to bring a confidence motion. Chief Minister has said he wants a floor test, then why is he not doing it? Our only demand is a floor test," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Gopal Bhargava, said, "Governor had ordered floor test in the state assembly after his address but test is not mentioned in Assembly's list of business for tomorrow. We will raise this issue, Speaker will have to follow Governor's orders."

The drama in the Madhya Pradesh politics began on March 9 after 22 Congress MLAs, loyalists of former party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who quit the Congress to join the BJP, resigned from the Assembly, reducing the 15-month-old CM Kamal Nath's government to a minority.

So far, the speaker, who also belongs to the Congress, has accepted six resignations, bringing the total strength of the Assembly to 222 and the new majority mark to 112. BJP has 107 MLAs in the Assembly.