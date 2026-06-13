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Madan Mitra ED Raid: 125 illegal jobs, gold bribes found; Will TMC act against him?

The ED conducted search operations at seven premises linked to Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator and former minister Madan Mitra in Kolkata in connection into the alleged municipality recruitment scam in West Bengal, officials said. Details inside.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

Madan Mitra ED Raid: 125 illegal jobs, gold bribes found; Will TMC act against him?
TMC MLA Madan Mitra under ED scanner (Representational image; Source: ANI)
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Trinamool Congress's supremo Mamata Banerjee's close aide Madan Mitra has come under the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged municipality recruitment scam in West Bengal. The ED on Saturday conducted search operations at seven premises linked to Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator and former minister. 

As part of its probe, the ED's Kolkata zonal office carried out the search operation, suspecting large-scale corruption involving the alleged appointment of ineligible candidates in exchange for bribes. The searches were aimed at gathering documentary evidence, financial records, and digital data that could further establish the alleged money trail and identify other individuals involved in the scam. Officials said that evidence collected during the raids will be crucial in determining the extent of the alleged wrongdoing and the role played by various accused persons.

What are ED's allegations against Madan Mitra?

ED's preliminary findings based on its ongoing investigation suggest that Mitra is alleged to have received illegal gratification in the form of cash and gold through intermediaries. These payments were reportedly made to facilitate the appointment of candidates who did not meet the required eligibility criteria.The ED believes that middlemen allegedly played a crucial role in facilitating these transactions, acting as a bridge between job aspirants and officials involved in the recruitment process.

Investigators have linked the case to multiple municipalities, including the Kamarhati municipality, where a significant number of suspicious appointments are under scrutiny. Officials indicate that Mitra is allegedly connected to more than 125 such illegal recruitments, raising serious concerns about systemic irregularities in local governance bodies.

Will TMC act against Madan Mitra after the ED raid?

At a time when Mamata Banerjee is facing the biggest challenge of her political career and her MLAs and MPs are quitting the party one after the other, MLA Madan Mitra may follow those who have quit her at this juncture.  Earlier, many leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, abandoned her after getting caught in one corruption case or another.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly slammed and ridiculed Adhikari for being corrupt, before the close confidante of Mamata left her and joined the BJP. Tapas Roy, now a minister in the Suvendu Adhikari government, was a member of the TMC before the ED raided his house and arrested him. After getting bail, he quit the TMC and joined the saffron party.  The question arises whether Madan Mitra will follow suit and quit the TMC and join the BJP soon?

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