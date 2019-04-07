Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates
Machilipatnam Lok Sabha Constituency: Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency election will be held on April 11 along with 24 other parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. In 2019, the contest is going to be among BJP’s Gudivaka Ramanjaneyulu, Congress’ Gollu Krishna, YSR Congress’ Vallabhaneni Bala Souri, TDP’s Konakalla Narayana, Republican Party of India’s (A) Peram Siva Nageshwara Rao, Janasena Party’s Bandreddi Ramakrishna, Bahujan Maha Party’s Yarlagadda Rama Mohana Rao, Pyramid Party of India’s Valluru Venkateswara Rao and four independents including Gandhi Dhanekula, Nadakuditi Naga Gayathri, Gudivaka Venkata Naga Basava Rao and Vijaya Lakshmi Chalapaka.
In both 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turn-out was above 82%. The constituency has over 13 lakh voters.
Machilipatnam economy is more or so dependent on agricultural activities, though, the place is also attracting trade and commerce activities. The KCP Sugar Factory, Bharat Electrical Limited are a couple of renowned established businesses in the region.
The constituency has been alternatively won by TDP and Congress in successive elections. Machilipatnam comprises of 7 assembly segments and Pamarru here is reserved for SC candidates.
Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
BJP: Gudivaka Ramanjaneyulu
Congress: Gollu Krishna
YSR Congress Party: Vallabhaneni Bala Souri
TDP: Konakalla Narayana
Republican Party of India (A): Peram Siva Nageshwara Rao
Janasena Party: Bandreddi Ramakrishna
Bahujan Maha Party: Yarlagadda Rama Mohana Rao
Pyramid Party of India: Valluru Venkateswara Rao
Independent: Gandhi Dhanekula
Independent: Nadakuditi Naga Gayathri
Independent: Gudivaka Venkata Naga Basava Rao
Independent: Vijaya Lakshmi Chalapaka
Machilipatnam Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004
2014: Konakalla Narayana Rao (M) of the TDP received 587280 votes and defeated Kolusu Partha Sarathy (M) of the YSR Congress who got 506223 votes.
2009: Rao, Shri Konakalla Narayana (M) of the TDP got 409936 votes and defeated Badiga Ramakrishna (M) of the Congress who got 397480 votes.
2004: Badiga Ramakrishna (M) of the Congress secured 387127 votes and defeated Ambati Brahmanaiah (M) of the TDP who grabbed 336786 votes.
Lok Sabha election 2019 in Andhra Pradesh will be held across all 25 parliamentary seats in the first phase on April 11. The state will also see simultaneous assembly election 2019 and the votes will be counted on May 23.