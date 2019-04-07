Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Machilipatnam Lok Sabha Constituency: Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency election will be held on April 11 along with 24 other parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. In 2019, the contest is going to be among BJP’s Gudivaka Ramanjaneyulu, Congress’ Gollu Krishna, YSR Congress’ Vallabhaneni Bala Souri, TDP’s Konakalla Narayana, Republican Party of India’s (A) Peram Siva Nageshwara Rao, Janasena Party’s Bandreddi Ramakrishna, Bahujan Maha Party’s Yarlagadda Rama Mohana Rao, Pyramid Party of India’s Valluru Venkateswara Rao and four independents including Gandhi Dhanekula, Nadakuditi Naga Gayathri, Gudivaka Venkata Naga Basava Rao and Vijaya Lakshmi Chalapaka.

In both 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turn-out was above 82%. The constituency has over 13 lakh voters.

Machilipatnam economy is more or so dependent on agricultural activities, though, the place is also attracting trade and commerce activities. The KCP Sugar Factory, Bharat Electrical Limited are a couple of renowned established businesses in the region.

The constituency has been alternatively won by TDP and Congress in successive elections. Machilipatnam comprises of 7 assembly segments and Pamarru here is reserved for SC candidates.

Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Gudivaka Ramanjaneyulu

Congress: Gollu Krishna

YSR Congress Party: Vallabhaneni Bala Souri

TDP: Konakalla Narayana

Republican Party of India (A): Peram Siva Nageshwara Rao

Janasena Party: Bandreddi Ramakrishna

Bahujan Maha Party: Yarlagadda Rama Mohana Rao

Pyramid Party of India: Valluru Venkateswara Rao

Independent: Gandhi Dhanekula

Independent: Nadakuditi Naga Gayathri

Independent: Gudivaka Venkata Naga Basava Rao

Independent: Vijaya Lakshmi Chalapaka

Machilipatnam Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004