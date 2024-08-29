‘Ma’am help kardo’: Woman accuses Zomato agent of flashing during late-night delivery; company takes action after...

The woman said the delivery was delayed by around 15-30 minutes due to rain. However, when she went to collect her order, the delivery partner's behaviour made her uncomfortable.

A woman from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, shared her horrible experience on X, recounting an encounter with a Zomato delivery partner late at night. The woman, who ordered coffee amid heavy rainfall in the state shared how a delivery turned into a deeply disturbing situation.

The woman said the delivery was delayed by around 15-30 minutes due to rain. However, when she went to collect her order, the delivery partner's behaviour made her uncomfortable.

She said on X, "His genitals were out of his pants, and he was smiling like a creep," she wrote. The delivery partner allegedly mocked her, saying, "Mam, please help kardo." The woman further claimed that he later called her that night. She shared screenshots of the order, the delivery partner’s name and her 1-star rating.

Disturbed, the woman reported the incident to Zomato. However, the initial response from the company added to her fury as she was told they would hear both sides of the story.

She added, "I feel traumatised and infuriated because I know a lot of women who go through something similar multiple times a week and do not speak up. I feel ashamed to admit that I am desensitised to all of this happening because I am a woman and go through this very frequently. I shouldn’t be desensitised and numb to this but this country doesn’t allow us to be emotionally vulnerable."

Later, the woman revealed that Zomato had taken action by suspending the delivery partner and revoking his license."I won’t say I feel safe now, I still feel unsafe but they did what they could. I still am paranoid cause what if he returns back to the address? But I have legal support now," she wrote.