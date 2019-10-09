Lynching is alien to 'Bharat', will fight it, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that lynching was alien to "Bharat", praised the Modi government for removing Article 370 and emphasized the need to give justice to Kashmiri Pandits. In his annual address in Nagpur, he urged for the formulation of India's own economic vision with stress on swadeshi products to tide over the economic slowdown.

He made a strong case for an increase in the number of security personnel on land borders and surveillance along the maritime border, especially on islands. At his customary Vijayadashami rally, after performing 'shastra puja', Bhagwat underlined that the sanctity and decency of our culture have to be instilled in men's approach towards women.

He also called the incidents of cow-slaughter related lynching a "Western construct", adding they should not be used to defame the country and the entire Hindu society. "It is not that only a certain community that targets people; the reverse also happens," he said. He emphasised that society must "remain within the limits of the Constitution" no matter what the "difference of opinion is or what provocative actions have taken place". But he also said that some people were trying to defame India by publicising it and "trying to create fear among the so-called minority communities". "We know such a conspiracy is being hatched," he added, saying some incidents were planted deliberately, while others were propagated in a malafide manner.

"These incidents are not in our country's tradition, nor in accordance with our Constitution. These have been never endorsed by RSS. On the contrary, RSS has always stood against such incidents. Swayamsevaks are continuously striving to stop them," Bhagwat said.

He then showered praise on the PM Narendra Modi-led government for its decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "This effort will come to fruition only when justice denied under the influence of Article 370 is restored. It will happen when Kashmiri Pandits, who were unjustly driven away, are brought back and rehabilitated and allowed to live a secure, fearless, patriotic and Hindu life," he said, "Many rights of the Kashmiri people will be restored, and false fears instilled in the brothers of the Valley -- such as threats to their property and jobs -- will be removed. Then, they will be able to perform their duties towards the country's development with brotherly affinity and concord with the people of the rest of Bharat."

He was also confident that the nation will come of the recession as those leading our economy are competent professionals. However, he emphasized the need to formulate our own economic vision keeping in mind our requirements, potential, condition and resources. "Forgetting Swadeshi consciousness, while seeking answers to the pressures of the situation, will also lead to loss," said the 69-year-old, "(Hindu idealogue) Dattopant Thengadi considered 'swadeshi' an expression of patriotism in day-to-day life. To minimize the impact of immediate crises and the ups and downs of the world economy on our financial system, we need to go back to the basics and ponder about them."

His said that the prevailing world economic thought is unable to answer many questions as its standards are incomplete in many ways, a fact acknowledged by several global economists. "We have to take steps to formulate our own economic vision, policy and system that instil in us capacity to create more and more employment with least consumption of energy. It will make us self-reliant, and help create and expand trade relations with the world on the basis of our strength and on our own terms," he thundered.

Bhagwat admitted that slowing down of the world economy has left its impact everywhere. Many countries, including India, are suffering because of the ongoing trade war between USA and China. "The government has taken many initiatives in the last one-and-a-half months to tide over the situation. This is definitely indicative of the government's sensitivity towards people's interests and its prompt and pro-active attitude," he concluded.