INDIA
SABO Boutique Hotel sets a new benchmark in Varanasi’s hospitality.
In the heart of Varanasi, where age-old spiritual traditions converge with the modern traveler’s pursuit of luxury, the historic Dalmia Bhawan has been reimagined as the exquisite SABO Boutique Hotel. This transformation is a milestone in Varanasi’s evolving hospitality landscape, offering a seamless blend of centuries-old cultural heritage and contemporary elegance. Nestled near the sacred ghats of the Ganges, SABO provides a tranquil sanctuary within the vibrant energy of India’s oldest city.
A Historical Gem, Reimagined
Once a refuge for some of India's greatest historical figures—Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, Annie Besant, and Sarojini Naidu—Dalmia Bhawan has long been a silent witness to the nation’s most pivotal moments. Under the visionary leadership of Kunal Dalmia, this iconic two-storey colonial building, with its signature milky-white façade and sprawling lawns, has been meticulously restored to preserve its historical significance while offering modern luxuries.
Named in honor of Kunal Dalmia’s mother, Savitri Devi (affectionately called "SABO"), the boutique hotel is a heartfelt tribute to both familial roots and Varanasi’s spiritual heritage. Every corner of the property reflects India’s profound journey through time, making it more than a hotel—it’s a living monument to the city’s rich cultural and spiritual history.
Varanasi: A City of Timeless Spiritual Legacy
Varanasi, revered globally as the spiritual heart of India, is more than just a city—it is a symbol of faith, life, and continuity. Its 80-plus ghats along the sacred Ganges, bustling temples, and ancient rituals have drawn seekers, pilgrims, and explorers for millennia. SABO Boutique Hotel, located near iconic landmarks like Assi Ghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat, offers guests an intimate connection to this sacred world. Visitors can immerse themselves in the mystical aura of the Ganga Aarti, enjoy serene sunrise boat rides, or wander through the city’s vibrant, labyrinthine streets.
As Varanasi experiences a surge in luxury spiritual tourism, SABO Boutique Hotel stands at the forefront, offering travelers a place to reflect, rejuvenate, and connect with the spiritual essence of the city. It is not just about sightseeing; it’s a deeply transformative experience.
A Fusion of Heritage and Modern Luxury
SABO Boutique Hotel will artfully combine the charm of Varanasi’s rich past with modern-day comfort. Each of the hotel's elegantly designed rooms will retain the colonial charm of the original Dalmia Bhawan while incorporating cutting-edge amenities. From bespoke furnishings to personalized services, every detail has been thoughtfully curated to deliver a luxurious and immersive stay.
Guests can look forward to curated experiences, from spiritual tours of Varanasi’s treasures—such as the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Sankat Mochan Temple—to culinary journeys sampling the city’s iconic street foods. Whether indulging in the city’s famous chaat, enjoying the traditional malai toast, or exploring its artisanal markets, SABO Boutique Hotel offers an authentic glimpse into Varanasi’s living heritage.
Kunal Dalmia, Owner of SABO Boutique Hotel said; With SABO Boutique Hotel, we sought to create more than just a luxurious retreat—we envisioned a space that captures the spiritual and cultural essence of Varanasi. Dalmia Bhawan has long been a symbol of history, and its transformation into SABO pays homage to the city’s timeless soul. Our vision was to blend Varanasi’s deep-rooted heritage with the luxuries of today, offering guests a serene sanctuary that reflects the spirit of this eternal city."
A New Era of Hospitality in Varanasi
The ongoing transformation of Dalmia Bhawan into SABO Boutique Hotel marks the beginning of a new chapter in Varanasi’s hospitality scene. By honoring the city’s spiritual legacy while offering contemporary luxury, SABO is poised to redefine the expectations of travelers visiting this sacred destination. The hotel stands as a testament to Kunal Dalmia’s vision of creating a space where Varanasi’s storied past and vibrant present come together, offering a timeless experience that resonates with the soul of the city.
For those seeking an immersive and luxurious escape, SABO Boutique Hotel will be an unparalleled destination. Whether for spiritual retreats, heritage exploration, or intimate celebrations, SABO promises an experience that is both deeply personal and reflective of Varanasi’s eternal spirit.
