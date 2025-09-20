Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

ECI slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations in Karnataka’s Aland, ‘votes cannot be…,’ says information shared with police in 2023

BAD News for India: THIS star cricketer suffers massive head injury, likely to miss IND vs PAK Super 4 clash, he is...

Gujarat to get BIG boost: PM Modi to flag off Rs 34200 crore development projects, here's all you need to know

Jesus, Take the Wheel songwriter Brett James tragically dies in North Carolina plane crash

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's four-word reply after winning match against Oman sparks controversy ahead of India-Pakistan super 4 clash: 'All set for...'

This Ba***ds of Bollywood actor quit films after Rakesh Roshan cut his role, tried luck in Canada real estate but ended up losing it all; he is...

Pakistan exposed! Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terrorists, MEA says, ‘the world is well aware...’

Lured by fake job offers in Iran, MEA issues NEW advisory for Indians, warns them from...; check details here

What is Gold Card? US permanent residency programme, know how it works; What will Indians benefit?

Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat calls, evacuations underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gujarat to get BIG boost: PM Modi to flag off Rs 34200 crore development projects, here's all you need to know

Gujarat to get BIG boost: PM Modi to flag off Rs 34200 crore development project

Jesus, Take the Wheel songwriter Brett James tragically dies in North Carolina plane crash

Jesus, Take the Wheel songwriter Brett James tragically dies in plane crash

This Ba***ds of Bollywood actor quit films after Rakesh Roshan cut his role, tried luck in Canada real estate but ended up losing it all; he is...

This Ba***ds of Bollywood actor quit films after Rakesh Roshan cut his role...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Lured by fake job offers in Iran, MEA issues NEW advisory for Indians, warns them from...; check details here

MEA cautioned citizens not to fall into such traps and exercise "strictest vigilance." Read here to know details.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 09:07 AM IST

Lured by fake job offers in Iran, MEA issues NEW advisory for Indians, warns them from...; check details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has issued a travel advisory for Iran, urging the utmost caution for those seeking employment opportunities in the Islamic Republic, following reports of Indian tourists being lured to the country and subsequently kidnapped by criminal gangs.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said there have been several recent instances of Indian citizens being enticed to travel to Iran under false pretenses of employment, or with guarantees of onward travel to third countries for work.

MEA cautioned citizens not to fall into such traps and exercise "strictest vigilance."

MAE's new advisory for those who are planning to go Iran

"There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third-countries for employment. Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release," MEA said in a statement.

The MEA warned Indians not to fall prey to such employment promises and maintain strict vigilance while travelling to the country. “All Indian citizens are strongly cautioned to exercise the strictest vigilance regarding such employment promises or offers."

"In this context, all Indian citizens are strongly cautioned to exercise the strictest vigilance regarding such employment promises or offers. In particular, it may be noted that the Government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes. Any agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs. Indian citizens are therefore advised not to fall prey to such offers," MEA further cautioned.

A recent report by the Times of India detailed the case of a 26-year-old man from Delhi who was lured to Iran under the guise of employment and was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by a criminal gang. The victim, identified as Himanshu Mathur, was held captive for a week before being released after his family paid a ransom of Rs 20 lakh.

Mathur was promised a job on a ship after completing a 'Continuous Discharge Certificate course', which would supposedly lead to an American work visa. However, upon arriving in Tehran, he was abducted and held in a secluded location. He was reportedly subjected to beatings with metal pipes and threatened with death if the ransom was not paid.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Estonia says 3 Russian jets entered its airspace, NATO calls it 'reckless behaviour'
Estonia says 3 Russian jets entered its airspace, NATO calls it 'reckless'
Bigg Boss 19: Kunicka Sadanand says 'Abhishek Bajaj ko koi bhi decent family apni ladki nahi dega', gets brutally trolled: 'Home-wrecker ke mooh se..'
BB 19: Kunicka gets brutally trolled for judging Abhishek Bajaj's character.
Amid Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD 2 exit, Ramesh Taurani's old interview calling her 'unprofessional' goes viral: 'She did not even...'
Ramesh Taurani's interview calling Deepika Padukone 'unprofessional' goes viral
Donald Trump lists THESE countries as major drug-producing, transit nations, including Pakistan, Afghanistan....; is India named?
Donald Trump lists THESE countries as major drug-producing, transit nations, inc
Disha Patani house firing: Two juvenile shooters from Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang arrested by Delhi Police
Disha Patani house firing: Two juvenile shooters arrested by Delhi Police
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE