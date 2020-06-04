Lunar Eclipse June 2020: Chandra Grahan date, time in India

The world will witness the second penumbral lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of 2020 on June 5. The first lunar eclipse was seen on January 10 and now the second penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible on the intervening night of June 5-6.

In India, the penumbral lunar eclipse will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will end at 2:34 am on June 6. The eclipse will be visible at its full stage at 12:54 am on June 6.

A lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurs when the Earth obstructs the sun's light on the moon. During the lunar eclipse, Earth moves in between the sun and the moon and obstruct the sunlight that is reflected by the moon.

June 5 will be a penumbral lunar eclipse which is usually hard to differentiate from a regular full moon.

It can be also called Strawberry Moon Eclipse as the moon appears a shade darker during the penumbral lunar eclipse phase.

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) time in India

Lunar eclipse 2020: Where it will be visible

The January Lunar Eclipse would be seen from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) duration

The total duration is three hours and 19 minutes.

Dos and Don'ts during Lunar Eclipse in 2020

Unlike Solar Eclipse, you can watch Lunar Eclipse with bare eyes.

It is believed by many in India that one should avoid consuming food during the time the lunar eclipse.

As per the religious beliefs, many people in India don't worship or visit the temple during this time. Cooking during the Chandra Grahan period is also prohibited.

The next penumbral lunar eclipses of the year will take place on July 5 and November 30.