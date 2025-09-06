Lunar eclipse 2025: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan in India; check timings

The stargazers in India and in other parts of the world will be able to witness a lunar eclipse, called a blood moon, due to a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering. Blue light is scattered more easily than red, leaving the Moon with its iconic “bloody” glow, according to reports.

A breathtaking celestial spectacle of a total lunar eclipse, popularly known as a Chandra Grahan or Blood Moon, will be experienced in the night sky on September 7-8. The rare event will see Earth moving directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface. The event will result in Moon illuminating as a deep red-orange glow, setting a visual treat for skywatchers.

The stargazers in India and in other parts of the world will be able to witness a lunar eclipse, called a blood moon, due to a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering. Blue light is scattered more easily than red, leaving the Moon with its iconic “bloody” glow, according to reports. The phenomenon takes about 5 ½ hours for Earth to pass in front of the moon, during which time the moon will enter Earth's umbra and penumbra, the lighter outer shadow, according to NASA.

Who will have the best view of the total lunar eclipse?

Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, western parts of North America (Alaska), eastern parts of South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, the Arctic and Antarctica will be able to witness the partial stages of the phenomenon. In India, the lunar eclipse will be seen in Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Bhopal, Nagpur, and Raipur.

Eclipse Timings in India (IST)

• Eclipse begins: 8:58 PM, September 7

• Totality (Blood Moon phase): 11:00 PM – 12:22 AM

• Eclipse ends: 2:25 AM, September 8

Is it safe to watch the lunar eclipse?

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to watch with the naked eye, provided the sky is clear and the location is suitable. Meanwhile, the upcoming lunar eclipse will be the second total lunar eclipse this year, following the last one in March, and the first since 2022.