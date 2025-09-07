Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can you watch 'blood moon' with the naked eye? Here's what scientist says

India is set to witness a complete lunar eclipse today, i.e., September 7, a rare astronomical event which will also be visible in Australia, the Middle East, and Europe. People often ask if they can watch the lunar eclipse with the naked eye. Here's the answer.

India is set to witness a complete lunar eclipse today, i.e., September 7, a rare astronomical event which will also be visible in Australia, the Middle East, and Europe. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Eath directly comes between the Sun and the Moon. Thus, the shadow of the Earth falls on the lunar surface, making the moon appear less bright.

Interestingly, a reddish tint is also visible during the event, which is why it is also known as the 'Blood Moon'. According to space scientist Dr Suvendu Patnaik, the next lunar eclipse will take place on March 6, 2026.

Can the lunar eclipse be seen with naked eye?

According to Dr Patnaik, people can witness the lunar eclipse with their naked eyes only if the sky is cloudless at that time. “The current eclipse is a long-duration eclipse which can be seen with the naked eye throughout India if there is a cloudless sky,” news agency ANI quoted Patnaik as saying.

He further said that the lunar eclipse would start at around 9:37 p.m., with Earth's shadow completely covering the moon around 11 p.m. The moon would become "completely red" during the period, Patnaik added.