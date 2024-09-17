Lunar Eclipse 2024: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon and blocking sunlight.

The second lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of 2024 is set to take place on September 18 (tomorrow). This partial eclipse will be visible in many parts of the world.

However, people in India will miss this partial lunar eclipse because the Moon will be below the horizon.

The partial lunar eclipse will take place on September 18, as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Key timings for the phases of the eclipse are as follows:

The lunar eclipse will begin at 6:11 AM IST tomorrow and will end at 10:17 AM, lasting a total of 4 hours and 6 minutes.

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 06:11 AM

Partial Eclipse Begins: 07:42 AM

Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM

Partial Eclipse Ends: 08:45 AM

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 10:17 AM

Where will it be visible?

The lunar eclipse will be visible in 5 continents which include Europe, Africa, North and South America, and parts of Asia. However, it will not be visible in India.

People can also watch the incident happen in real time. You may watch the event on NASA's website or on social media.

