Lunar Eclipse 2024: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi Chief Minister, tenders his resignation to Delhi LG

Ben Affleck ‘could not keep his hands off’ Jennifer Lopez even after finalising divorce, says report: 'Couple still...'

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

NASA alert: Stadium-sized asteroid with 40000 kmph speed approaching Earth on...

‘Lene do maze…’: Rohit Sharma takes a dig at Bangladesh ahead of 1st Test in Chennai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ben Affleck ‘could not keep his hands off’ Jennifer Lopez even after finalising divorce, says report: 'Couple still...'

Ben Affleck ‘could not keep his hands off’ Jennifer Lopez even after finalising divorce, says report: 'Couple still...'

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

NASA alert: Stadium-sized asteroid with 40000 kmph speed approaching Earth on...

NASA alert: Stadium-sized asteroid with 40000 kmph speed approaching Earth on...

8 Bollywood sequels that were announced, but never released

8 Bollywood sequels that were announced, but never released

How your tongue colour helps identify your health problems

How your tongue colour helps identify your health problems

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बन��ेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

'Do not mess...': Viraj Ghelani reveals opens up on taking revenge from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after..

'Do not mess...': Viraj Ghelani reveals opens up on taking revenge from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after..

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

Lunar Eclipse 2024: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon and blocking sunlight.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

Lunar Eclipse 2024: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan? Will it be visible in India?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The second lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of 2024 is set to take place on September 18 (tomorrow). This partial eclipse will be visible in many parts of the world.

However, people in India will miss this partial lunar eclipse because the Moon will be below the horizon. 

The partial lunar eclipse will take place on September 18, as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). 

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon and blocking sunlight.

Key timings for the phases of the eclipse are as follows:

The lunar eclipse will begin at 6:11 AM IST tomorrow and will end at 10:17 AM, lasting a total of 4 hours and 6 minutes.

  • Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 06:11 AM
  • Partial Eclipse Begins: 07:42 AM
  • Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM
  • Partial Eclipse Ends: 08:45 AM
  • Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 10:17 AM

Where will it be visible? 

The lunar eclipse will be visible in 5 continents which include Europe, Africa, North and South America, and parts of Asia. However, it will not be visible in India. 

People can also watch the incident happen in real time. You may watch the event on NASA's website or on social media.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

First Vande Metro service in India to start from this date: Check route, fare, top speed to be...

First Vande Metro service in India to start from this date: Check route, fare, top speed to be...

'India preparing for next 1000…': PM Modi addresses 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet

'India preparing for next 1000…': PM Modi addresses 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Mpox Outbreak: Bengaluru airport on high alert, testing, 21-day quarantine now mandatory for...

Mpox Outbreak: Bengaluru airport on high alert, testing, 21-day quarantine now mandatory for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement