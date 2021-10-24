Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, Timings and everything else you need to know

2021 is about to witness its last lunar eclipse in November and as usual, it's going to be a treat for astrologers, astronomers, stargazers, etc. The lunar eclipse will take place on November 19 and might only be visible in a few parts of Northeastern India and that too for a short span of time.

Some are also saying that this might be a partial lunar eclipse. The stated time for its occurrence is around 11:34 am on Friday and it will end at 5:33 pm. The moonrise will be visible from extreme north-eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

This will be the second and the last lunar eclipse to take place this year and will also be seen in the US, Northern Europe, East Asia, Australia and the Pacific Ocean region.

For the unversed, the lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Full Moon, but they are not precisely aligned. Only part of the Moon's visible surface moves into the dark part of the Earth's shadow.