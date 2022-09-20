Search icon
Lufthansa releases statement amid allegations against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for being 'deplaned' for being 'drunk'

AAP also dismissed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal’s charge that Mann was deplaned from the flight due to intoxication.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:31 AM IST

File Photo

Amid allegations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for being deplaned from a flight in Germany for "being intoxicated", Lufthansa Airlines, on Monday, issued clarification regarding the 4-hour delay of its Delhi-Frankfurt flight.

Lufthansa News, in a statement, said that the Frankfurt to Delhi flight departed later than its scheduled time due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. In response to a user asking about the flight delay, Lufthansa News tweeted, "Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change." 

In another tweet by a user asking whether CM Bhagwant Mann was "drunk", Lufthansa News tweeted that it can’t provide information regarding individual passengers due to data protection reasons.

“For data protection reasons we do not provide any information regarding individual passengers,” Lufthansa News said in another tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal had levelled serious allegations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and asked him to clarify media reports of him being deplaned from a flight as he was “too drunk to walk” leading to a 4-hour delay in the flight.

“Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP’s national convention. These reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe,” tweeted Badal earlier in the day.

Reacting to this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also dismissed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal’s charge that Mann was deplaned from the flight due to intoxication and said that the Opposition doesn’t have issues to talk about and the Punjab Chief Minister had health problems.

(With ANI inputs)

