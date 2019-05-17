Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency: Polling in Ludhiana parliamentary constituency will be held on May 19 in the 7th phase (last phase) of the general election 2019. Mahesh Inder Grewal of the SAD, Ravneet Singh Bittu of the Congress and Tejpal Singh of the AAP are up in the key contest in the forthcoming election.

Ludhiana constituency comprises of nine assembly segments which include Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill (SC), Dakha and Jagraon (SC).

Being a textile hub, Ludhiana city is well known for woolen clothes, and manufacturing of readymade garments which are exported worldwide. Therefore, the interests of the business community is going to be a major poll issue apart from the development agenda.

Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

SAD: Mahesh Inder Grewal

Congress: Ravneet Singh Bittu

AAP: Tejpal Singh

Ludhiana Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Ravneet Singh Bittu (Congress)

Losing candidate: Harvinder Singh Phoolka (AAP)

2009

Winning candidate: Manish Tewari (Congress)

Losing candidate: Gurcharan Singh Galib (SAD)

2004

Winning candidate: Sharanjit Singh Dhillion (Congress)

Losing candidate: Manish Tewari (SAD)

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies where the election will be held in the last phase of the general election on May 19. In 2014, out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats, Shiromani Akali Dal had won 4 seats, AAP had also won 4 seats, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats. The vote share of the Congress party in 2014 was 33.2%, while BJP got only 8.8% votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phase. Voting in the first six phases have already got over while the 7th and the last phase will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.