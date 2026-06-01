Ludhiana Gas Leak: 3 killed, several unconscious after inhaling toxic gas, rescue operation underway

The victims included a father and son. Police identified the deceased as Mann Singh, 46, his son Amit, 26, and factory worker Sri Ram.

Three workers died and two others were hospitalised Monday after breathing in toxic gases while cleaning a sewage line at a tool factory on RK Road in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area-A.

The victims included a father and son. Police identified the deceased as Mann Singh, 46, his son Amit, 26, and factory worker Sri Ram.

What exactly happened?

According to police, the Deep Tools factory had hired Mann Singh and Amit to unclog the sewage system. Sri Ram and two other factory employees were helping them when the incident happened.

Early reports suggest the workers entered the sewer without mandatory safety kits or protective gear. They were soon overcome by toxic gas buildup. Three died instantly, while the two others lost consciousness and were rushed to hospital. Their condition is now stable.

Rescue operation underway

Police, fire brigade, and district administration teams reached the site right after the alert and started rescue efforts.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma confirmed that an FIR is being filed at Moti Nagar police station against the factory owner and management for criminal negligence resulting in the deaths.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said initial findings suggest negligence. As part of the probe, police are set to file a case against the factory management.