Lucknow woman mauled by pet dog: Why are Pitbulls so dangerous?

Lucknow dog death: It is unknown why the dog turned on its owner. (Representational)

A Lucknow woman was on Tuesday mauled to death by her pet pitbull dog. The 82-year-old retired teacher was later found in a pool of blood by her son. She died of excessive blood loss. The woman was alone in the house at the time of her death.

The deceased's son is a fitness trainer. He used to live with the woman. They had two dogs -- the Pitbull and a Labrador. The neighbours heard the cries of the woman and the dog barking. When they rushed to save her, it was locked from inside. They informed her son.

The son, who was at work, rushed home and took his injured mother to the KGMU trauma centre. She had deep wounds in her neck and abdomen and her logs. The doctors said the dog had torn apart the woman's flesh in the abdomen. She died of excessive blood loss while the doctors were treating her. The dog had been with the family for three years and were friendly.

It is unknown why the dog turned on its owner.

Pitbulls are strong and confident dogs known for their zest for life. They are mostly friendly to humans but are banned in some countries, including the United Kingdom. The United Kennel Club describes Pitbulls as "excellent family companions" who have always been noted for their love of children. However it cautions dog owners to "carefully socialize and obedience-train the dog" due to its aggression and powerful physique.

In the year 2000, the United States CDC examined the total deaths related to dog bites and they found that out of total fatalities between 1979 and 1998, Rottweilers and pit bull–type dogs accounted for 67% deaths. It had said, "There appears to be a breed-specific problem with fatalities."

Dog experts suggest this breed should be properly trained and socialized.

Last week, in the United States, two pitbull dogs mauled a woman to death days after her mother asked her to stop pet sitting the dogs. Trena Peed, 46, was heard crying out for help after letting the two dogs outside her home in Greensboro, North Carolina. The neighbours called 911 and said all they could hear in the dark was telling, Metro reported. Her mother told the press that she had warned Peed against keeping the dogs inside her house. The police shot one dog dead while capturing the other.