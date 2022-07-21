Search icon
Lucknow: Why is sale of pork banned in UP's capital?

District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar has ordered the Lucknow Municipal corporation and the animal husbandry department to take measures.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

Farmers have been ordered to keep their pig cattle stocks inside their enclosures. (File)

The sale of pig meat (pork) has been banned in Lucknow. The decision was taken days after over 100 pigs were found dead in various parts of the city. The National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases has confirmed that the pigs died of African Swine Flu.

District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar has ordered the Lucknow Municipal corporation and the animal husbandry department to take measures against the possible spread of the disease.

The two departments are gearing up for the cleaning, disinfection, and related work in the affected areas. 

He has also ordered a ban on the movement of pigs in the affected areas. He also imposed a ban on arranging a pig market until further orders. 

Farmers have been ordered to keep their pig cattle stocks inside their enclosures. 

Teams of the animal husbandry department and LMC will remain in contact with pig farmers and help them control the disease. 

