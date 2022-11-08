Lucknow, UP: Labourers find 129 silver coins in house in Yahiaganj, police intervened and...

Lucknow news (Photo: IANS)

In Lucknow's Yahiaganj society, labourers found a pot full of silver coins while working at a house. The labourers found 129 silver coins while carrying out the excavation at the house.

As the news of the recovery spread, it reached the police which informed the city's Archaelogical Department as per rules.

The work was being carried out at the house of Gyan Singh. The pot was seized from the possession of labourers as per the Treasure-Trove Act.

The police said the coins will be deposited in the treasury per the rules, IANS reported.

The district magistrate will be informed about the recovery.

