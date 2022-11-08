Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Lucknow, UP: Labourers find 129 silver coins in house in Yahiaganj, police intervened and...

Lucknow: The district magistrate will be informed about the recovery.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

Lucknow, UP: Labourers find 129 silver coins in house in Yahiaganj, police intervened and...
Lucknow news (Photo: IANS)

In Lucknow's Yahiaganj society, labourers found a pot full of silver coins while working at a house. The labourers found 129 silver coins while carrying out the excavation at the house. 

As the news of the recovery spread, it reached the police which informed the city's Archaelogical Department as per rules.

The work was being carried out at the house of Gyan Singh. The pot was seized from the possession of labourers as per the Treasure-Trove Act.

The police said the coins will be deposited in the treasury per the rules, IANS reported.

The district magistrate will be informed about the recovery.

 Read here: Bank employee dies by suicide as brother decides to marry against her wishes

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Abdu Rozik, first contestant of Salman Khan's reality show
From lower cholesterol to weight loss: 5 health benefits of having ginger water
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prakash Javadekar appointed head of Rajya Sabha's ethics panel
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.