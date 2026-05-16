Lucknow University Professor arrested for offering leaked question paper to female students in return of 'favours'; audio clips go viral

In a disturbing case, Lucknow University's assistant professor from university’s Zoology Department, has been arrested for allegedly demanding 'sexual favours' from female students by offering to leak an examination question paper. The case was lodged at Hasanganj police station on May 15 on the basis of a written complaint submitted by the university’s Controller of Examinations.

In a disturbing case, Lucknow University's assistant professor from university’s Zoology Department, has been arrested for allegedly demanding 'sexual favours' from female students by offering to leak an examination question paper. The case was lodged at Hasanganj police station on May 15 on the basis of a written complaint submitted by the university’s Controller of Examinations.

The accused has been identified as Paramjeet Singh, and is alleged of engaging in obscene phone conversations with students. One of the audio clip of this conversation went viral on social media.

The audio clips

In one of the leaked audio clip, Paramjeet Singh is reportedly heard requesting sexual favours from a final-year BSc student and allegedly saying, "Darling, I have arranged the exam paper for you. Come back before the exam, and I will give it to you here." In other clips, he can be heard asking the student to come to his office and collect question papers for two ongoing examinations in advance, as he said, 'Maine tumhare liye 2 paper out kar liye hain, tum bas milne aa jao.'