Lucknow University postpones UP JEE BEd 2020 counselling dates, check here

The University of Lucknow on Saturday decided to postpone the counselling dates of the UP BEd Examination from September 21 to October 19, 2020.

The counselling will now be held between October 19 and November 8 and the new session will commence from November 9. The admission forms will cost Rs 750 each.

The decision to postpone the counselling dates were taken because final year university exams were still going on which may invariably result in certain students not being able to sit for the counselling process.

Meanwhile, certain changes have been made in the admission procedure in view of the COVID-19 situation.

For MEd program, admission will only be given to people on the basis of marks obtained in written test and academic index without holding any interview.

In the MVA program, admissions will be taken on the basis of marks obtained in the written test. The written test will be MCQ with 100 questions.

The choice-filling will start from September 22 at 2:00 PM.