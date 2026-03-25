Lucknow to Kanpur in just 35 minutes: Uttar Pradesh's this expressway to adopt MLFF system for get barrier-free toll, check details

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INDIA
The 63-kilometer-long expressway will be the site for the MLFF toll system trial, which is part of NHAI's plan to cover all highways and expressways with this system.
The Lucknow-Kanpur Elevated Expressway is set to witness a significant transformation with the implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll system. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to conduct a trial of this system on the expressway, aiming to make highways and expressways barrier-free.
According to reports, the inauguration of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is expected to take place in April. The 63-kilometer-long expressway will be the site for the MLFF toll system trial, which is part of NHAI's plan to cover all highways and expressways with this system.
The regional officer of NHAI, Vishal Gautam, stated that the expressway's inauguration is likely to happen in April, and the MLFF system trial has been proposed for the expressway.
The implementation of the MLFF system is expected to bring several benefits, including reduced congestion at toll booths, saving time for travelers, and fuel efficiency. The system has already been implemented in several countries and is being introduced in India as part of NHAI's efforts to modernize the country's highway network.
The first trial of the barrier-free toll system has already begun at the Chhorasi toll plaza on NH-48 in Surat, Gujarat.
NHAI plans to conduct trials of the MLFF system at 40 locations across the country, with the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway being one of them. The system is expected to be implemented on highways and expressways by the end of the year, making travel easier and more efficient. The introduction of this system is part of NHAI's efforts to improve the country's infrastructure and provide a better travel experience for motorists.