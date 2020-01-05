Lucknow to host Defence Expo 2020, inauguration by PM Modi on Feb 5

The announcement was made at a press conference following a meeting by Yogi and Rajnath with top Defence Ministry and state officials in Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that 'Defence Expo-2020' will be held in Lucknow in February this year.

The announcement was made at a press conference following a meeting by Yogi and Rajnath with top Defence Ministry and state officials in Lucknow.

"Preparations are underway for the Defence Expo to be held in February. I am convinced that Uttar Pradesh will become a destination for defence manufacturing and aerospace manufacturing," Rajnath, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, said.

This is only the second time that the biennial event will be held outside Bengaluru. In 2018, Chennai hosted the biennial show for the first time ever.

Speaking to reporters, Adityanath said, "In Uttar Pradesh, we have turned challenges into opportunities. We have successfully organized Investors Summit in Lucknow, NRI Conference in Varanasi and Kumbh in Prayagraj."

Many events organised here have earned global recognition, he added.

Defence Expo 2020 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5. The theme of the Defence Expo India - 2020 will be 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

Adityanath thanked the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister for choosing Uttar Pradesh for the Expo.

"Defense Expo 2020 is an important international level expo. This is the largest expo in India which is going to be held in Lucknow in UP. Many investors have agreed to the MoU. A large number of investors are coming and they will see that they have to invest" Rajnath said.

A number of foreign defence firms will bring their top-tier products to the Def Expo. The event offers an opportunity for Indian firms to get engaged in Business-to-Business (B2B) interaction with foreign companies.

The expo often results in Government-to-Government (G2G) meetings and the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).