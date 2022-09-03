Lucknow to get its own version of NCR, here’s what UP CM Yogi Adityanath said

Lucknow | File Photo

There are plans to create a state capital region in Uttar Pradesh along the lines of the Delhi-National Capital Region. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to work on the 'Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region' on the blueprint on Delhi-NCR, while keeping future needs of the state in mind.

The news comes after CM Adityanath conducted a review meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, Housing Development Council and all urban development authorities.

In UP, Lucknow’s neighbouring districts have witnessed population growth which has increased the pressure on urban facilities. At the same time, authorities have received some complaints of unplanned development. Hence, a UP-SCR will be formed like the NCR to ensure that the future needs of the region are met.

UP-SCR - Which cities and towns will fall into Lucknow’s State Capital Region?

Officials have been asked to create a proposal for UP SCR. Apart from Lucknow, the districts which could be included in the SCR are Kanpur Urban, Kanpur Rural, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Unnao.

The CM has ordered that a detailed action plan be submitted as soon as possible after all aspects are discussed. He further said that the situation arising in the next 50 years should be taken into consideration while development projects are decided.

Telling authorities to plan their own financial management for projects, CM Adityanath emphasised on the policy of zero tolerance against land mafia to be continued in the state. He told officials to take strictest action on every complaint of illegal possession of land, either it government or private.

The CM also directed officials to prepare an action plan for the development of Ayodhya as a solar city.

(With inputs from PTI)