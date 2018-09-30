Lucknow shooting: Such criminal offences unacceptable, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured assistance to the family of Vivek Tiwari, who was allegedly shot dead by a police constable in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area on Friday, and asserted that such criminal offences will not be accepted by the government.

"It is a very sad incident. Such criminal offences will not be accepted by the government. Immediate action was taken; the accused was arrested and a case was registered. For the family of the deceased, the government will provide all kinds of aid needed," Adityanath told reporters here.

Prior to this, Hardoi's Shahabad MLA Rajani Tiwari had written a letter to the Chief Minister questioning police proceedings in the case. She demanded a thorough investigation into the case and strict action against the police and District Collector.

Speaking to ANI, Rajani said, "VivekTiwari's daughter said that DM told the family that such incidents happen. The accused, who should have been arrested, was demanding an FIR to be filed. It shows insensitivity of administration and police. Action must be taken against them."

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the family members of the deceased.

An employee of Apple Inc, Tiwari was returning home in the early hours of Saturday, when he was allegedly shot by patrolling cops for refusing to stop his vehicle.

While the constable claims that he fired at Tiwari's car in self-defence as it tried to run over his bike, the incident has raised questions over police's excessive use of force on Tiwari.