Lucknow shooting: Kejriwal says Hindus unsafe under BJP, gets rebuked by Vivek Tiwari's wife

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of an executive of a private company in Uttar Pradesh, claiming "the BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus".

The AAP chief in a tweet also said that he spoke over phone to the wife of Vivek Tiwari (38), who was allegedly shot dead Saturday by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow, when he did not stop his car for checking.

"Spoke to his wife on phone...," Kejriwal tweeted.

In a series of tweets, in Hindi and English, the AAP leader slammed the saffron party over the incident.

"Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu, right? Then why was he killed? BJP leaders rape Hindu girls across the country? See it clear. BJP is not well-wisher of Hindus. If they have to murder Hindus for power, they won't think twice," he alleged in his tweet in Hindi.

He also responded to some of the question raised by Twitter users in connection with the incident, like whether there will be a proper investigation in the case.

"No. Even though Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu. The BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus," he replied in response to a tweet.

This led to a strong reaction from the grieving widow Kalpana Tiwari who was quoted saying by India Today: "The Delhi CM's statement is unwarranted. He didn't speak to me about his tweet during the phone conversation, but this matter shouldn't be associated with any caste or religion. I have lost by husband in a barbaric killing by Lucknow police. We only want justice.”

The two constables were arrested and dismissed from the job and an FIR was registered in the matter on the basis of a complaint by Sana Khan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had Saturday said a CBI inquiry would be recommended if needed.

Constable Prashant Chaudhary had said that after noticing some "suspicious activity", he asked the victim to come out of the SUV but he did not and instead tried to hit him and he had to open fire in self defence.

A fired bullet pierced the windscreen as the car rammed into a pillar, police had said.

The autopsy report had later confirmed the death was caused by gunshot injuries.

District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the case and a SIT was also constituted by the DGP to probe the matter.