Lucknow: Section 163 imposed in UP capital till this date, reason is...

In light of upcoming festivals, the district administration and government in Lucknow have implemented Section 163 (formerly Section 144) for the next two months. This measure is in response to festivals such as Vishwakarma Puja, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Navaratri, Vijayadashami, Diwali, Durga Puja, and Chhath Puja. The restriction will be in place from September 15 to November 13.

According to a press note from the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, several important festivals and entrance exams will be held during this period.

Consequently, the administration has designated Eco Garden as the only authorised protest site. Protests near government offices, the Chief Minister's residence, and Legislative Assembly will be prohibited.

Additional restrictions include a ban on drones, tractors, horse carts, bullock carts, and fire-related equipment in sensitive areas of the city. Movement with such items or weapons is strictly forbidden.

According to reports, companies delivering essential goods must ensure police verification of all employees. Landlords are also required to verify tenants with the police before renting out properties. Renting to unverified tenants is not permitted, and landlords or employers will face severe penalties for any incidents involving unverified individuals.