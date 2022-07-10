Section 144 extended in Lucknow, processions and prayers in public places banned

File photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday further extended Section 144 in Lucknow in view of the upcoming festivals like Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), Muharram, Kanwar Yatra and Nagpanchami. This strictness will continue till 10 August 2022.

The order dated July 9, 2022, issued by Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), law and order, Piyush Mordia, stated that loudspeakers in religious places should be limited to their premises.

Processions, prayers or namaz in public places have been prohibited.

The order also stated that the movement of tractors, trolleys, bullock carts, tongas, horse carts, firearms, inflammable substances, cylinders, weapons, etc. will be restricted up to a distance of 1 km around the Assembly, Vidhan Sabha.

While Section 144 is in force till August 10, shooting with drones at a distance of one kilometer above or near government offices, and assembly buildings will also be prohibited.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to be watchful in view of the Kanwar Yatra and festivals like Bakrid and Raksha Bandhan.

Apart from Lucknow, the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) administration has also extended section 144 of the CrPC (banning the assembly of five or more persons) till August 31.

The decision was taken in the wake of rising COVID (coronavirus) cases, upcoming festivals and examinations.

