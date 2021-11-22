Lucknow: Saadat Ali, the cab driver who was slapped 22 times, joins politics

Saadat Ali, the cab driver who became a subject of discussion after he was thrashed by a woman in Lucknow, has now entered politics. He will be joining Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, the party formed by former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Ali says that he joined politics to raise the voice of men and wants to work for the men who are harassed by women in the country. Not only this, Saadat Ali has also said that he will stand with cab drivers across the country as well.

As per Ali, there are several cases where men are not heard. He says that he has not received justice yet, adding that he has now joined the political party so that he gets justice and is able to help other men too.

Saadat's lawyer, who came with him, also said that they did not get justice so Saadat Ali joined the party.

On July 30 this year, Saadat Ali was slapped 22 by a woman Priyadarshini Yadav at Barabirwa intersection in Lucknow. In video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, Yadav is seen hitting and slapping a cab driver in the middle of a road in Lucknow near its Awadh crossing. The video is undated and was being shared widely on social media. Many came forward and criticised the girl for her behaviour.

The video shows that the incident took place at a zebra crossing making the traffic stop leading to a massive traffic jam. Even though the traffic police personnel tried to intervene, the girl continued slapping and hitting the cab driver.