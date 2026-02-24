Lucknow's 'Blue Drum' Horror: NEET pressure, jewellery theft, business feud led to son's brutal killing of father?

After shooting his father with a rifle, Akshat severed his legs below the knees, chopped off both hands and decapitated him. He then stuffed the torso into a sleeping bag and hid it inside a blue drum.

The brutal killing of a 50-year-old father by his only son had deeper motives as police further investigated the Lucknow murder case. The 19-year-old cut his father's dead body into pieces and dumped the parts inside a drum, not only under NEET exam pressure but also in the lure of his father's business empire.

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the 21-year-old son, Akshat Pratap Singh, who dismembered his businessman father and hid the body in a blue drum in Lucknow on Monday. His deceased father, Manvendra Singh, owns multiple businesses, including liquor shops and pathology labs. The sources said the businessman wanted his son to become a doctor, but Akshat was uninterested in his studies. This academic pressure led to a volatile relationship; the accused had previously fled the home following a dispute, though the conflict persisted even after his return.

Lucknow father murder: Not only NEET pressure, but also deeper motives behind the murder

After his wife’s death, Manvendra's wish was that his son become a doctor. After completing his 12th grade, Akshat joined a coaching institute to prepare for NEET. He failed after two attempts, and that's when the tension between father and son began. A family member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Akshat believed the business was already established and that becoming a doctor would take years; he wanted to take charge immediately, according to India Today reports. On the other hand, Manvendra believed that while the business would continue, professional credentials were more important first. This disagreement gradually escalated from debates to open conflict.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that there had been a jewellery theft case reported in the home about four months ago. Valuable jewellery was stolen from Manvendra’s home, and a police complaint was filed. Later, it was found that the jewellery had not been stolen by someone within the family, with Akshat’s role seen as suspicious. Following this, Manvendra withdrew the complaint, and this breached the trust between son and father.

How did he attempt to coverup murder? Chilling details out

After shooting his father with a rifle, Akshat severed his legs below the knees, chopped off both hands and decapitated him. He then stuffed the torso into a sleeping bag and hid it inside a blue drum. According to the sources, he was also allegedly planning to incinerate the remains and had already procured 10 litres of kerosene for the purpose. He threw body parts near Sadrauna. It is reported that his sister witnessed the horror but was threatened into silence.