Lucknow rains: Schools shut due to rain water logg

Due to the heavy rain and water logging, schools affiliated with all Boards, up to class 12, would be closed on Friday.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 06:57 AM IST

The district administration in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, announced the closure of all schools early on Friday as a result of the intense rain that has been lashing the city over the past 24 hours, according to Met Department authorities.

Schools affiliated with all Boards, up to class 12, would stay closed on Friday as a result of the heavy rain and water logging in many areas of the city, per the instructions of the District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

Through their respective WhatsApp groups, school administrations are to inform parents and students that the schools will remain closed owing to the bad weather and heavy rain.

All schools in both urban and rural areas must abide by the order.

Several Uttar Pradesh districts, including Jhansi, Orai, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Bahraich, have recently experienced severe rainfall.

According to Met Department authorities, a belt of heavy rain will spread out over Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj during the course of the next two days.

(With inputs from IANS)

