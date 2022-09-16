Search icon
Lucknow rains: Nine people dead due to wall collapse

The deaths were reported in the Lucknow capital due to heavy rain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

In the midst of the city's constant rain, the wall of an under-construction house collapsed, killing nine people, three of which were children. Two other people were hurt. The officials in charge rushed teams to the scene of the accident. 

For the past three days, the Uttar Pradesh capital has been swamped with rain. Several areas of the city have become flooded. 

The mishap occurred on Friday in Dilkusha Colony's Cantt area. In response to the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased. He also requested that the district magistrate and police officers attend the accident scene. The affected families would receive assistance from the emergency fund.

The chief minister has also directed that those who have been injured receive proper care. 

Dr Roshan Jacob, the divisional commissioner of Lucknow, was seen reviewing the situation. The official also advised all district residents that "if there is a possibility of any accident or any accident has taken place anywhere due to heavy rain in Lucknow city, they should inform at toll-free number - 1533 and 9151055671/9151055672/9151055673".

