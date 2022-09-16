Lucknow rain forecast: UP capital administration issues warning to masses

Lucknow (File)

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning that Lucknow is expected to receive heavy rains till September 17. The city's administration has issued an advisory to the people of Uttar Pradesh's capital.

The administration said in the advisory that people of the city must remain away from old dilapidated buildings, leave outdoors when absolutely required, and avoid crowded areas. "Stay away from open sewers, electric wires and poles," they added.

On Friday, due to heavy rains and waterlogging, several houses and shops were inundated. 9 people were dead and 2 injured after a wall collapsed in Lucknow in the Dilkusha area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims.

The city administration has asked the masses to seek the assistance of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation Control Room in case of water logging or tree fall.

The administration advised people to drink boiled drinking water and get bleaching powder and chlorine tablets from the nearest health center.

Several hospitals have been kept on standby to tackle exigencies.

"Ensure arrangements for treatment of trauma management, snakebite, electric shock, and water-borne diseases at hospitals. Officers and employees posted in emergency services should be present on duty. Arrangement of medicines and availability of patient vehicle should also be ensured," said the district administration.

