Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Lucknow rain forecast: UP capital administration issues warning to masses

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Lucknow rain forecast: UP capital administration issues warning to masses
Lucknow (File)

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning that Lucknow is expected to receive heavy rains till September 17. The city's administration has issued an advisory to the people of Uttar Pradesh's capital.

The administration said in the advisory that people of the city must remain away from old dilapidated buildings, leave outdoors when absolutely required, and avoid crowded areas. "Stay away from open sewers, electric wires and poles," they added. 

On Friday, due to heavy rains and waterlogging, several houses and shops were inundated. 9 people were dead and 2 injured after a wall collapsed in Lucknow in the Dilkusha area. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims.

The city administration has asked the masses to seek the assistance of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation Control Room in case of water logging or tree fall. 

The administration advised people to drink boiled drinking water and get bleaching powder and chlorine tablets from the nearest health center.

Several hospitals have been kept on standby to tackle exigencies. 

"Ensure arrangements for treatment of trauma management, snakebite, electric shock, and water-borne diseases at hospitals. Officers and employees posted in emergency services should be present on duty. Arrangement of medicines and availability of patient vehicle should also be ensured," said the district administration. 

With inputs from ANI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.