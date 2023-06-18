Lucknow: Railway tracks melt due to extreme heat, major train mishap averted | Photo: File (Image for representation)

After the tragic three-way train tragedy in Odisha, several train mishaps have been making headlines. Fortunately, a major train mishap was avoided due to the driver's alertness. The loop lines tracks melted because of the extremely hot weather conditions at the Nigohan train station in Lucknow on Saturday.

The incident happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, after the Nilanchal Express unintentionally crossed the loop line rather than the main route, causing the track to melt down and expand, India Today reported.

The train driver instantly stopped the train after feeling a shock brought on by the widening of the track. He informed the control room and the staff members of the engineering division found the issue and began executing maintenance to the tracks.

The train's driver lodged a report and told senior officials about the situation when he arrived at Lucknow Junction. Senior railway department staff and officials also examined the weakened tracks and issued repair orders. The station master was also told to stop any trains from accessing the loop line.

According to India Today's report, Suresh Sapra, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) for Lucknow, initiated an investigation to fully look into the situation. According to report, the Nilanchal Express travelled along the Prayagraj-Pratapgarh route from Lucknow while another train was stopped on the main line of the Nigohan railway station.

According to the early investigation, the same thing occurred during the recent tragic Balasore railway disaster in Odisha. In order to prevent such situations in the future, authorities have taken appropriate response and preventative measures.

