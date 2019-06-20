Trending#

Lucknow: Pickup van falls into canal, seven children missing

Marriage party was coming from Barabanki when the accident took place.


Rescue work underway

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 09:29 AM IST

In tragic news coming from Lucknow, a pickup van met with an accident in Patwa Khera village. According to initial reports, the pickup van which was returning from a wedding ceremony fell into the Indira canal. Around 29 passengers including women and kids were in the pickup van, which fell into the canal. While all the men and women managed to swim their way to safety, seven children are missing. 

Chief Minister has taken cognizance of the matter and has asked the authorities to do their best to locate those who are currently not traceable. 

Huge amount of police force has rushed to the area. Along with them, NDRF and SDRF forces too have reached the spot for rescue and relief work. The marriage party was coming from Barabanki district when this accident took place early Thursday morning. Authorities are trying their best to rescue the kids who are currently missing.How the pickup van met with an accident or did it merely lose control and fell into the canal is still unclear. 

