Lucknow: Pack of dogs throw woman down, attack her toes, thigh, waist; neighbours saved her from agonising death

Lucknow: Rihanna Asif, 40, a resident of Shristi apartment, was on an evening walk with her father-in-law who sat down to take a rest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 09:43 AM IST

Lucknow: Most of the dogs in the area had been sterilised.

A pack of dogs attacked a woman on an evening walk in Lucknow's Jankipuram Extension. The woman had to be hospitalised. 

Rihanna Asif, 40, a resident of Shristi apartment, was on an evening walk with her father-in-law who sat down to take a rest. The woman carried on with the walk.

First they barked at her. When she tried to shoo them away, they bit her. As she fell down, one dog started biting her toe and tried to tear flesh from her body. Other dogs bit her thighs and waist. 

The woman cried for help.

Her father-in-law heard the woman's cries and with help from a neighbour, chased the animals away. 

They rushed her to a hospital. 

She told IANS she would have died had her father-in-law not helped her. 

Most of the dogs in the area had been sterilised. 

A veterinarian told the agency that dogs tend to get aggressive after sterilisation. The municipal body must release them after a 45-day cool off period. 

Biscuits and breads can tinker with the animal's electrolyte balance and can make them aggressive. 

Diseased dogs can also be aggressive.

