FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here

Watch: Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Reliance event, fans call it 'special moment'

India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George slam centuries in 233-run win

Big boost for India as Shreyas Iyer gets BCCI fitness clearance for New Zealand ODIs

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six in training - Watch

US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela days after Maduro 'capture'

WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details

Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid rising tensions, says...

Behind derecognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College:Communal politics, protests and systemic failure, what 50 students will do now?

RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date: Dates released, check, `steps to download admit card, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here

Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations; check details

Watch: Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Reliance event, fans call it 'special moment'

Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Relian

India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George slam centuries in 233-run win

India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeIndia

INDIA

Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here

The latest tender marks the beginning of Phase 1B of the city's ongoing metro network expansion.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 11:11 PM IST

Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here
File photo: X / OfficialUPMetro
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a big update on Lucknow's upcoming second metro corridor, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has floated a tender worth Rs 492.22 crore for the construction of five elevated stations, namely — Thakurganj, Balaganj, Sarfarazganj, Musabagh, and Vasantkunj, TOI reported. The latest tender marks the beginning of Phase 1B of the city's ongoing metro network expansion. UPMRC has set a completion timeline of 30 months from the project's start date.

Lucknow Metro's second corridor length

The total length of the corridor is 11.165 km, which includes 4.286 km of elevated track and 6.879 km of underground sections. It will feature 12 metro stations, seven underground and five elevated. They will be designed to serve both heritage zones and emerging residential areas. The project also involves designing and constructing an elevated viaduct stretching approximately 4.6 km, extending from Thakurganj to Vasantkunj.

Lucknow Metro's 2nd corridor: Completion, project cost

The estimated cost of the entire project stands at Rs 5,801 crore. The project is expected to be completed within a five-year timeframe. 

Rs 493 crore tender

The contract includes all-encompassing works -- civil structures, architectural finishes, pre-engineered buildings, water supply, drainage, fire-fighting systems, and complete electrical and mechanical installations.  Tender documents were made available on the government e-portal from January 1, with the submission window closing on February 2. A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Jan 12, to be held virtually, allowing potential bidders to seek clarifications. The technical bids will be opened on February 3.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here
Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations; check details
Watch: Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Reliance event, fans call it 'special moment'
Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Relian
India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George slam centuries in 233-run win
India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Big boost for India as Shreyas Iyer gets BCCI fitness clearance for New Zealand ODIs
Big boost for India as Shreyas Iyer gets BCCI fitness clearance for NZ ODIs
IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six in training - Watch
IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement