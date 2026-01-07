Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here

The latest tender marks the beginning of Phase 1B of the city's ongoing metro network expansion.

In a big update on Lucknow's upcoming second metro corridor, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has floated a tender worth Rs 492.22 crore for the construction of five elevated stations, namely — Thakurganj, Balaganj, Sarfarazganj, Musabagh, and Vasantkunj, TOI reported. The latest tender marks the beginning of Phase 1B of the city's ongoing metro network expansion. UPMRC has set a completion timeline of 30 months from the project's start date.

Lucknow Metro's second corridor length

The total length of the corridor is 11.165 km, which includes 4.286 km of elevated track and 6.879 km of underground sections. It will feature 12 metro stations, seven underground and five elevated. They will be designed to serve both heritage zones and emerging residential areas. The project also involves designing and constructing an elevated viaduct stretching approximately 4.6 km, extending from Thakurganj to Vasantkunj.

Lucknow Metro's 2nd corridor: Completion, project cost

The estimated cost of the entire project stands at Rs 5,801 crore. The project is expected to be completed within a five-year timeframe.

Rs 493 crore tender

The contract includes all-encompassing works -- civil structures, architectural finishes, pre-engineered buildings, water supply, drainage, fire-fighting systems, and complete electrical and mechanical installations. Tender documents were made available on the government e-portal from January 1, with the submission window closing on February 2. A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Jan 12, to be held virtually, allowing potential bidders to seek clarifications. The technical bids will be opened on February 3.