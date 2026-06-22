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Lucknow: 15 injured as massive fire breaks out at coaching centre in Aliganj, rescue operation underway

A massive fire erupted at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday, prompting a large-scale rescue operation. Several students reportedly jumped from the building to escape, while others are feared trapped.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

Lucknow: 15 injured as massive fire breaks out at coaching centre in Aliganj, rescue operation underway
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A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in the Purnia area of Aliganj, Lucknow, on Monday, triggering panic among students and local residents. Firefighters rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations as thick smoke engulfed the building.

Eight fire tenders deployed

According to officials, eight fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze and evacuate those trapped inside. Rescue teams are continuing efforts to ensure the safety of all occupants.

Students jumped from building to escape

Police sources said several students jumped from the building in a desperate attempt to escape the flames. While no fatalities have been reported so far, authorities fear that a number of students may still be trapped inside the premises.

A local resident told PTI that the fire may have started due to a spark. 'Seven to eight students jumped from the building to save themselves. However, around 20 to 25 students are still feared trapped inside,' the resident said.

Injured Shifted to Hospital

King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre Chief Medical Superintendent Professor Premraj Singh said two injured persons had been admitted to the casualty ward. He added that around 15 more injured individuals were expected to be brought to the hospital for treatment.

Deputy CM Monitors Situation

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak described the incident as "extremely distressing" and said the state government was closely monitoring the situation.

He stated that injured students were being admitted to hospitals and officials had been instructed to provide proper medical treatment and all necessary assistance. Pathak also said that a team of specialist doctors and six ambulances had been deployed at the site.

The Deputy CM added that he was personally heading to the location to oversee relief efforts.

"I pray to God that all the injured recover their health soon," he wrote on X.

Rescue Efforts Ongoing

Authorities are continuing rescue and firefighting operations at the coaching centre. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially determined, and a detailed investigation is expected once the situation is brought under control.

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