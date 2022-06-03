Lucknow man booked for clicking photo with Hindu idol at Bada Imambara

Lucknow: The matter is being investigated. (Representational)

Lucknow: A man in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has been booked for clicking a photo with the idol of a Hindu god at Bada Imambara. The Chowk police filed a case against him for allegedly attempting to disturb communal harmony.

The FIR was registered in a complaint by a man named Shamil Shamsi who said the accused Nusrat Hussain had arrived to collect a tent installed at Bada Imambara when he clicked a picture with the idol. He said he had hurt the sentiments of his community.

The police said the accused, a tent worker, had been carrying some idols in the truck. He claimed he had put the idol on the Imambara steps to prevent damage. Someone took a photo of him, which went viral.

The matter is being investigated.

With inputs from IANS