Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway latest update: New elevated road to cut travel time to 40 minutes, set to open in....

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is expected to be fully completed by 15 December. During a recent review meeting attended by the District Magistrate, the Defence Minister’s advisor requested an update from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

NHAI confirmed that only minor work remains, which will be finished between the first and second week of December. Once complete, preparations for the inauguration will begin. The new expressway will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur to just one hour.

Most sections of the expressway are either finished or nearing completion. However, the low-tension electricity line near Scooter India on the Lucknow border still needs to be removed. This work will start on 14 September. Installation of monopoles has already begun, and the remaining patchwork will be completed by December. A trial run will be carried out before the official opening to ensure everything is in order.

Designed for Future Expansion

The expressway is being built on NH-27 at a cost of about Rs 4,700 crore. It stretches 63 kilometres, starting from Shaheed Path in Lucknow and ending at the Kanpur Ring Road. Currently a six-lane road, it has been designed so it can later be expanded to eight lanes. It will be a fully access-controlled expressway, meaning vehicles can only enter or exit through designated points.

By the end of December or early January, vehicles are expected to begin using the expressway. The project aims to improve connectivity between Lucknow and Kanpur, two major industrial and administrative hubs of Uttar Pradesh.

Traffic Problems at BBD Cut to be Resolved

NHAI also announced steps to address traffic congestion and frequent accidents near the BBD cut on Ayodhya Road. Two underpasses are being constructed here, which will allow both pedestrians and small vehicles to cross safely. This is expected to significantly reduce traffic jams and accident risks in the area.