Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway latest update: New elevated road to cut travel time to 40 minutes, set to open in....

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli to Matthew Hayden: Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Meet man who studied in government school, failed IIT-JEE, NEET exams, went to MIT, he is now…

Neeraj Chopra to clash with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo? Here's what we know so far

Big update for Mumbaikars: Drones, flying objects are banned amid festivals until...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan tells Amaal Mallik he’s gone from ‘front foot man’ to ‘background artist’, watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt, 6 Indian celebrities who stunned in Giorgio Armani outfits on global stages

Gautam Adani’s Adani Power to invest Rs 60000000 in THIS India’s neighbour, will set up 570 MW hydropower project

Is Elon Musk on track to become world’s first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay package says...

From Urvashi Rautela to Anushka Sharma: 5 Bollywood beauties from Uttarakhand who made it big in industry

Abhishek Kumar reacts to unfollowing Samarth Jurel, reveals if he is back with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya: 'We hardly spoke...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli to Matthew Hayden: Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Meet man who studied in government school, failed IIT-JEE, NEET exams, went to MIT, he is now…

Meet man who studied in government school, failed IIT, NEET exams, went to...

Neeraj Chopra to clash with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo? Here's what we know so far

Neeraj Chopra to clash with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo? Know here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway latest update: New elevated road to cut travel time to 40 minutes, set to open in....

NHAI confirmed that only minor work remains, which will be finished between the first and second week of December. Once complete, preparations for the inauguration will begin. The new expressway will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur to just one hour.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 09:59 AM IST

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway latest update: New elevated road to cut travel time to 40 minutes, set to open in....
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is expected to be fully completed by 15 December. During a recent review meeting attended by the District Magistrate, the Defence Minister’s advisor requested an update from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

NHAI confirmed that only minor work remains, which will be finished between the first and second week of December. Once complete, preparations for the inauguration will begin. The new expressway will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur to just one hour.

Most sections of the expressway are either finished or nearing completion. However, the low-tension electricity line near Scooter India on the Lucknow border still needs to be removed. This work will start on 14 September. Installation of monopoles has already begun, and the remaining patchwork will be completed by December. A trial run will be carried out before the official opening to ensure everything is in order.

Designed for Future Expansion

The expressway is being built on NH-27 at a cost of about Rs 4,700 crore. It stretches 63 kilometres, starting from Shaheed Path in Lucknow and ending at the Kanpur Ring Road. Currently a six-lane road, it has been designed so it can later be expanded to eight lanes. It will be a fully access-controlled expressway, meaning vehicles can only enter or exit through designated points.

By the end of December or early January, vehicles are expected to begin using the expressway. The project aims to improve connectivity between Lucknow and Kanpur, two major industrial and administrative hubs of Uttar Pradesh.

Traffic Problems at BBD Cut to be Resolved

NHAI also announced steps to address traffic congestion and frequent accidents near the BBD cut on Ayodhya Road. Two underpasses are being constructed here, which will allow both pedestrians and small vehicles to cross safely. This is expected to significantly reduce traffic jams and accident risks in the area.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Virat Kohli to Matthew Hayden: Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is
Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan 'secretly' donates Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens are unhappy: 'Kya fayda, iss se acha Punjab mein..'
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan 'secretly' donates Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja
India REACTS to Donald Trump's fresh salvo involving New Delhi, Russia, China: 'At this point...'
India REACTS to Donald Trump's fresh salvo involving New Delhi, Russia, China
Rishi Kapoor went into depression, refused to go on sets, forgot his dialogues after THIS film failed, clash with blockbuster killed it, later became..., movie is...
Rishi Kapoor went into depression, refused to go on sets, movie is...
Meet woman, IAS Tina Dabi's friend, who left medical career to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching with AIR..., is now posted at..
Meet woman, IAS Tina Dabi's friend, who left medical career to become...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE