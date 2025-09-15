Lucknow Horror: NEET exam preparation turns tragic as teen kills father, chilling details out

The probe began after a missing person report of the deceased, identified as Manvendra Pratap Singh, was registered at the police station on Feb 20. During the investigation, police questioned Singh’s son, Akshat Pratap Singh, who confessed to killing his father.

After being repeatedly pressured to prepare for the NEET competitive exam, a 19-year-old shot his father with a rifle, cut the body into pieces, and hid it inside a drum in his home in Lucknow, police said. The horrific incident took place on February 20, 2026, after a dispute broke out between the father and son over preparation for competitive exams.

Lucknow: Son kills father over NEET exam pressure

The probe began after a missing person report of the deceased, identified as Manvendra Pratap Singh, was registered at the police station on Feb 20. During the investigation, police questioned Singh’s son, Akshat Pratap Singh, who confessed to killing his father. According to the accused, his father frequently pressured and scolded him over preparing for NEET, which had led to repeated arguments at home. Akshat was a BCom student who had earlier passed Class 12 with Biology. The accused's mother died in 2018, and he used to live wth his father and sister. The victim owned Vardhman Pathology in Lucknow.

Lucknow shocker: What happened?

During the argument, Akshat shot his father in a fit of rage and then brought the body down from the third floor to a vacant room on the ground floor. He attempted to destroy evidence as he cut the body into pieces, threw some body parts near Sadarona village, and hid the remaining parts inside a drum kept in the house. During the probe, some parts of the body were also recovered from the ground floor. Meanwhile, a forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence. Police have taken the accused into custody and are carrying out further interrogation and legal proceedings. Based on the evidence collected, police said they will register a case under the relevant sections and ensure further action. Singh’s family members were present at the scene as police sent the body for post-mortem examination.