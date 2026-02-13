Lucknow hit-and-run: Class 12 student, who mowed down 6-year-old, detained; CCTV footage emerges

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
In a horrific hit-and-run incident in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a speeding car driven by a minor mowed down pedestrians near a roadside food stall, killing a six-year-old child and leaving several others injured on Thursday evening. In the latest development, the driver, identified as Gaurav Singh, a Class-12 student, has been taken into custody.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

In a horrific hit-and-run incident in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a speeding car driven by a minor mowed down pedestrians near a roadside food stall, killing a six-year-old child and leaving several others injured on Thursday evening. In the latest development, the driver, identified as Gaurav Singh, a Class-12 student, has been taken into custody.

Lucknow: How did the accident happen?

According to police, the accident occurred when the student was returning home with a classmate after attending a farewell function at their school. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, crashing into an autorickshaw and ploughing into pedestrians walking along the roadside. A 6-year-old boy named Dikshant Patel suffered a severe head injury as he was walking with his mother and grandmother at the time of the accident. He later succumbed to death during the treatment. The other injured victims have been identified as Dikshant’s mother, Sadhna (35), and grandmother, Meena Devi (60), as well as Arman (12) and Awadh Bihari (42).

After the accident, the accused attempted to escape from the spot and drove off in the vehicle. Later, he abandoned the vehicle and escaped with his friend; however, he was tracked down by police and detained.

The CCTV footage capturing the accident has surfaced online, sparking outrage and concern about underage driving. Watch the video here: 

Lucknow hit and run: Driver in custody

A case has been registered at the Banthara police station under various sections, including rash and negligent driving, among other charges. “The driver has claimed that the accident occurred after one of the car’s tyres burst. The vehicle belongs to his friend. We have detained the driver and seized the car,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Rajnish Verma. The incident comes just 5 days after the Kanpur hit-and-run case involving the tobacco tycoon's son Shivam Mishra. 
 

