Lucknow girl dies after falling off fourth floor, family blames alleged lover Sufiyan for 'murder'

The girl, a beautician by profession, fell off after an argument with her alleged lover Sufiyan (19), the police claimed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

On Tuesday night, in Lucknow's Dubagga area, a 19-year-old girl fell to death from the fourth floor of an apartment under mysterious circumstances. 

The girl, a beautician by profession, fell off after an argument with her alleged lover Sufiyan (19), the police claimed. However, the girl's family alleged that Sufiyan used to harass her and pushed her from the fourth floor of the apartment when she went to report his misconduct to his family.

The girl was rushed to the KGMU trauma centre where doctors declared her brought dead. The girl's family also lodged an FIR in which her mother alleged that her daughter was being harassed by the youth, Sufiyan, who lives in the vicinity.

The mother told the police that on Tuesday night that the girl, elder sister, mother, and uncle went to confront the youth and complain to his family. While the two families were talking to each other, an argument between Sufiyan and the girl started and he pushed her from the fourth floor.

ADCP, west zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the victim's body has been sent for autopsy. However, he added, as per the preliminary findings, the girl was in love with the youth and was upset with him because he had made some disparaging remarks against her family. She went to confront the youth who lived on the third floor of the apartment. After a heated argument, the girl climbed the fourth floor and jumped off, he said.

Police said Sufiyan is absconding after the incident. A probe is underway to verify the complaint lodged by the girl's family.

