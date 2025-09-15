Lucknow Fire Tragedy: What went wrong in Aliganj coaching centre incident that claimed 15 lives?

A Lucknow fire that killed 15 people is now under investigation for illegal commercial use of a residential building. The Aliganj structure reportedly lacked emergency exits and had safety failures, trapping students inside.

A devastating fire that swept through a three-storey building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday, killing 15 people and injuring several others, has now raised serious questions about how the structure was being used and whether safety rules were followed.

Officials have launched an investigation into how a building that was originally approved for residential use ended up housing commercial shops and educational centres, including an animation institute where several students were present when the fire broke out.

Building was approved as residential property

According to records from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and municipal house tax documents, the building on Usha Mehta Marg was sanctioned as a residential house, not a commercial complex.

However, investigators have found that it was allegedly converted into a commercial space over time, reportedly around 2014, despite no official change in approval.

The property is owned by three brothers, Virendra Prasad Shukla, Surendra Shukla and Dhirendra Shukla, who are now under scrutiny as part of the ongoing probe.

Students trapped as fire spread quickly

Preliminary findings suggest that dozens of people were trapped inside when the fire spread rapidly through the building. Many of them were students attending classes at an animation centre operating on the premises.

Officials said most of the victims were on the second floor when the blaze intensified, leaving them with little time to escape.

Safety failures under investigation

Investigators have flagged several serious safety concerns that may have worsened the tragedy.

The building reportedly had no proper emergency exit, and access to the roof was blocked, cutting off key escape routes as smoke filled the structure.

Authorities also found issues with the main entrance system, which was reportedly controlled by a thumb-impression lock. When the fire broke out, the system is said to have failed, leaving the automatic door jammed and trapping people inside.

Police probe underway

A complaint has been filed at Aliganj Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing to determine responsibility and possible violations.

Officials say the focus now is on understanding how the building was allowed to operate in violation of its approved residential status and whether safety norms were ignored.