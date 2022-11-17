Lucknow: Daughter of senior Army officer abducted in car; 2 attackers tear her clothes, molest her

Lucknow police (Representational)

Lucknow: Two men in a car molested and looted the daughter of a senior woman Army officer in UP capital Lucknow. The incident took place on November 8. An FIR has been lodged in the case.

The woman, 22, had gone out to get groceries but didn't return for overs. Her mother went out to look for her when she received a call from a stranger that her daughter was present at the Fun Republic police outpost in Gomti Nagar.

She later reached the spot and founder her daughter in a distraught state. She was weeping and her shoes were missing, the officer wrote in the complaint.

The victim said a youth had been stalking her since morning.

She told the police that she was heading to Telibagh in an auto-rickshaw when a Maruti van stopped near her. The youth dragged her into the car and molested her, tore her clothes, and thrashed her. She said they took her to a secluded area and looted her credit card and cash.

"I did not get goods at the store so I boarded an auto and headed for Telibagh. After reaching Telibagh I was walking towards a shop when a white car (Maruti Van) stopped near me. I saw the same youth in the car. He caught me by my hair and dragged me inside the car which was being driven by another man. He molested me, tore my clothes, thrashed me and abused me. They kept driving the car from one place to another and then took me to a secluded place where I saw heaps of garbage. He looted the credit card and cash from me and both the miscreants sped off," the woman told IANS.

A two-wheeler rider later held her reach the police outpost.

The police have booked the unidentified men and are checking the CCTV footage to zero in on them.

They have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.