Lucknow cyber fraud: Rs 150 crore siphoned from cooperative bank; probe on

Lucknow news (Representational)

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, Rs 150 crore was siphoned from a cooperative bank in Lucknow's Hazratganj area. The incident took place on Monday afternoon. The bank has lodged a complaint with the cyber fraud team and the STF police station is probing the case.

The bank is situated near the district magistrate's official residence.

According to reports, on Monday afternoon, at around 2 pm, the money was automatically transferred to several accounts.

The bank manager swiftly called the police which froze the accounts receiving money.

The police are examining the CCTV footage of the area and saw an ex-employee near the bank.

They have detained a bank employee and are questioning him.

The police are also investigating how the money was transferred to other accounts when only the bank manager and the cashier had the passcode allowing money transfer.

More information is awaited.