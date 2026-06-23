Lucknow coaching centre fire: Building owner, 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody

Of the four arrested accused, three were sent to jail, while building owner Virendra Shukla was admitted to a hospital due to a heart-related issue. A court in Lucknow ordered a 14-day judicial custody for all four accused in connection with the tragic fire incident.

All four accused in the Lucknow fire incident, which claimed the lives of 15 people, have been sent to judicial custody, officials said on Tuesday. Of the four arrested accused, three were sent to jail, while the building owner Virendra Shukla was admitted to a hospital due to a heart-related issue. A court in Lucknow ordered a 14-day judicial custody for all four accused in connection with the tragic fire incident.

The accused in the case are complex owner Virendra Prasad Shukla, Tushank Krishna Jaiswal (director/operator of gaming zone institute), Suresh Kumar Sahu (IT networking professional), and Ram Krishna Upadhyay. The fire had broken out in a three-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj area, which housed a gaming and animation studio. Among the 15 people who lost their lives in the blaze were students, trainees, and staff members who worked at the studio.

A case has been registered at the Aliganj Police Station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the owners of the building and other responsible persons, including the four accused. Police said that further investigation in the case is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and arrest other accused persons involved in the incident. The families of the deceased and the injured have been informed, and government assistance, along with necessary arrangements, is being ensured.

A detailed investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on collected evidence, officials said. Earlier, special investigation team (SIT) members Amrit Abhijat (Additional Chief Secretary, UP Tourism and Culture Department) and Praveen Kumar (ADG, Lucknow Zone) reached the site. They conducted a detailed inspection of the entire building for more than an hour. Abhijat said: "Photographs of the site had been taken from various angles, and that evidence was being collected to expedite the investigation. Individuals and departments connected with the fire incident will also be questioned. The final report will be prepared after completing all stages of the inquiry."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).